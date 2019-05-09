Ducommun to Present at the B. Riley Investor Conference on May 22

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) ("Ducommun" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in the 20th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference on May 22, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Management's formal presentation is planned for 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and meetings with institutional investors will take place throughout the day.



Additional information, including presentation material, will be posted on the Company's website when available.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .