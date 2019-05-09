Tractor Supply Company Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend and $1.5 Billion Increase in Its Share Repurchase Program

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of the Company's common stock, a 12.9 percent increase over the previous dividend of $0.31 per share.



The Board also authorized a $1.5 billion increase to its existing share repurchase program, bringing the total amount authorized to date under the program to $4.5 billion. As of March 30, 2019, the Company had repurchased 62.8 million shares of common stock (adjusted to reflect the effect of stock splits) for approximately $2.6 billion since the inception of its share repurchase program in 2007.

"Tractor Supply has a strong track record of returning capital to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The strength of the Company's balance sheet and free cash flow gives us the flexibility to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy that includes reinvesting in our business, growing our dividend and executing on our share repurchases. Today's expanded capital return for shareholders is based on the confidence of the Tractor Supply Board of Directors in the Company's ONETractor strategy and long-term growth outlook," said Cynthia Jamison, Tractor Supply's Chairman of the Board.

The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on June 11, 2019, to shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on May 28, 2019.

Share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions at management's discretion, depending on market conditions and other factors, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The authorization for the share repurchase program may be terminated, increased or decreased by the Company's Board of Directors at any time.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

