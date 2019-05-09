Innovate Biopharma Announces Analyst Event on Monday, May 20, 2019, in San Diego

RALEIGH, N.C., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovate") (NASDAQ:INNT), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory disease, announced that it plans to host an Analyst Event on Monday, May 20, 2019, in San Diego, CA.



The event is intended to provide clinical and operational progress updates, including details regarding the company's Phase 3 celiac disease clinical trial.

Event: Innovate Analyst Event Date: Monday, May 20, 2019 Time: 1:00pm-2:00pm (Pacific Time) / 4:00pm-5:00pm (Eastern Time) Location: Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter - Pacific Meeting Room

401 K Street, San Diego, CA 92101 Webcast Link: Innovate Analyst Event Dial in: 877-705-2969

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with the financial and scientific communities during the DDW event.

To attend the Innovate Analyst Event or to book an individual appointment, please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D. at +1 917.214.3514 or jzimmons@innovatebiopharma.com .

Innovate intends to make available a live webcast and subsequent replay of the event on its website. To access the webcast, please visit the tab in the Events and Presentations section of Innovate's investor relations website.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Innovate's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate, has a mechanism of action that renormalizes the dysfunctional intestinal barrier by decreasing intestinal permeability and reducing antigen trafficking, such as gliadin fragments in celiac disease, and bacterial toxins and immunogenic antigens in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In several diseases, including celiac disease, NASH, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), chronic kidney disease (CKD), the intestinal barrier is dysfunctional with increased permeability.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the development of drug candidates, our operations and business strategy, capital raising, our expected financial results, and corporate updates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to our ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to us, or at all, including, without limitation, to fund our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, raising additional funds for our Phase 3 registration trial for INN-202, and the success, timing and cost of our drug development program and our ongoing or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical and preclinical data and additional analyses of existing data, as well as the risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated. These risks and uncertainties include, but may not be limited to, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.