BEMG Makes Significant Hire of Jon Hill as Chief Revenue Officer

SUNRISE, Fla., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Music Group Inc. (OTC:BEMG) through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy, Inc., a leading fintech platform that provides independent mortgage originators with credit resources, education, data intelligence and lead recovery that recently signed an exclusive partnership with DriveitAway to improve the financial health of drivers for Uber (3.0 million drivers) and Lyft (1.4 million drivers) announces the hiring of Jon Hill ("Hill") as Chief Revenue Officer.



Get Credit Healthy is passionate about providing consumers with the tools and resources they need to eliminate debt, build credit, and make sound financial decisions. It is that passion that drove it to create an award winning fintech platform that provides financial institutions with data intelligence and lead recovery that turns credit fall out into funded loans.

Elizabeth Karwowski, CEO of BEMG subsidiary Get Credit Healthy, stated, "We are excited to have Jon join the Get Credit Healthy leadership team. He brings a wealth of industry experience at a time when Get Credit Healthy is riding a strong growth trajectory. His understanding of technology, sales process, and the customer journey will allow us to maximize our growth and will take our platform to new heights."

Jon has been in the mortgage industry for 17 years building relationships with many of the top 100 lenders and prominent vendors. Most recently he served as CEO of Homebird LLC. Homebird delivers a concierge service to consumer direct lenders, pairing buyers with local real estate agents. Homebird is process and systems driven, utilizing tools and technology to create an excellent consumer experience from beginning to end. See https://www.homebird.com/

Hill was also responsible for marketing Vitreus, a company which helps streamline the pre-qualification mortgage process. See http://vitreus.tech/

Prior to Homebird and Vitreus, Hill was Regional Vice President of Business Development of Social Survey and Vice President of National Sales for Equity National Title & Closings ("Equity National"). See https://www.socialsurvey.com/ and https://www.equitynationaltitle.com/

"I am truly thankful for this opportunity to take such a unique platform and help expand its reach in the mortgage industry. Creating the right culture, team environment, and excitement is of paramount importance, and cannot wait to get started," stated Jon Hill, Get Credit Healthy's new Chief Revenue Officer.

About BEMG

BEMG, through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy ( www.getcredithealthy.com ), utilizes its proprietary processes, platform, and software to integrate with lenders to make it easier to recapture leads. Developed for and by those with extensive experience in the mortgage industry, Get Credit Healthy's platform has already facilitated over $200 million in new loan opportunities.



Get Credit Healthy has showed sustained growth over the past three years and shows no signs of slowing down. Get Credit Healthy is working to increase its network of partners and is looking forward to a very promising future. Please visit the company website at www.betamusicgroup.net ; twitter at www.twitter.com/bemg12 and financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BEMG/profile .

Safe Harbor Statement

