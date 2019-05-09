Percona Unveils Stellar Keynote Schedule for Eighth Annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced the keynote addresses for the eighth annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2019 , taking place May 28-30, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency in Austin, Texas. Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available.



The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2019 is the premier open source database event. Percona Live conferences provide the open source database community with an opportunity to discover and discuss the latest open source trends, technologies and innovations. The conference includes the best and brightest innovators and influencers in the open source database industry.

This year's keynotes explore a broad range of open source database topics, including how cloud and open source database adoption accelerates business growth, today's most innovative emerging technologies, the importance of MySQL 8.0, the growing popularity of PostgreSQL, and much more. The keynotes include:

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The State of Open Source Databases – It has been an exciting year in the open source database industry, with more choice, more cloud, and key changes in the industry. In his keynote address, Peter Zaitsev of Percona will dive into the key developments over the last year, including the most important open source database software releases, the significance of "cloud-native" solutions in a multi-vendor multi-cloud world, the new criticality of security challenges, the evolution of the open source software industry, and interesting new results from a new open source database survey.

MyRocks in the Real World – In this keynote, Yoshinori Matsunobu of Facebook will share interesting lessons learned from Facebook's production deployment and operations of MyRocks and future MyRocks development roadmaps.

MariaDB 10.4, Where We Are Now – Vicențiu Ciorbaru of the MariaDB Foundation will discuss the mission of the MariaDB Foundation and all of its achievements, while highlighting the latest contributions and functionality in MariaDB 10.4.

TiDB 3.0: What's New and What's Next – In this keynote, Ed Huang of PingCAP will discuss TiDB, a popular open source distributed NewSQL database, the current status of the TiDB community, the core features of TiDB 3.0, and the roadmap to make TiDB a true distributed HTAP database.

Open Source at Amazon – Customer obsession is one of the key leadership principles at Amazon. We innovate on our customers' behalf and focus on solving their problems. Over the years, customer usage and dependencies on open source technologies have been steadily increasing. In his keynote, Arun Gupta of Amazon Web Services will discuss Amazon's commitment to open source and what drives Amazon's active participation in open-source communities.

Thursday, May 30, 2019

The State of the Dolphin – Where are we with MySQL 8.0 one year after GA? How was the journey? How has the Community impacted the roadmap? Frederic Descamps (LeFred) of Oracle will discuss this and more during his keynote session on MySQL and its commitment to performance, stability and innovation.

The Color of Open Source Money — Are Some Open Source Business Models More Acceptable than Others? – In his keynote, Eero Teerikorpi of Continuent will examine and offer his perspective on a variety of open source business models and how they generate revenue.

Bringing DevOps To The Database – Baron Schwartz of VividCortex will discuss how applying DevOps principles and practices to the database can make software development processes faster, better and cheaper. This keynote will explore real-life stories of teams that successfully changed their entrenched culture, workflows and tooling to include DevOps — and others who tried. Topics include what research shows about DevOps, databases and company performance; as well as current and emerging trends in how we build/manage data tiers and the implications.

From Respected by DBAs to Loved by Application Developers – Ten years ago, Postgres was a safe and stable database, but not at the same level of user friendliness or rich feature set as other databases. This has changed. In his keynote, Craig Kerstiens of Microsoft will examine the Postgres journey and how it went from "respected by DBAs" to "beloved by application developers" and what the next five years may hold.

Percona Live Conferences





What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2019 Where: Hyatt Regency Austin When: May 28-30, 2019



