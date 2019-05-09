Zayo Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – ZAYO

NEW YORK, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether the sale of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ("Zayo" or the "Company") (NYSE:ZAYO) to affiliates of Digital Colony Partners ("Digital Colony") and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund ("EQT") is fair to Zayo shareholders.



If you are a Zayo shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Zayo Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The investigation concerns whether Zayo and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Zayo shareholders; (2) determine whether Digital Colony and EQT is underpaying for Zayo; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Zayo shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Zayo shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

