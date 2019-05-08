Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bridgepoint, Corbus, and NIO and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Bridgepoint Education, Inc., Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., and NIO Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (Zovio Inc) (NYSE:BPI)

Class Period: March 8, 2016 - March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint's processes for recording revenue for its Corporate Full Tuition Grant program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Bridgepoint class action go to: http://bespc.com/bpi/ .

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Class Period: November 14, 2016 - February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Corbus class action go to: http://bespc.com/crbp/ .

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Class Period: September 12, 2018 - March 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on a little-known Chinese state-owned auto manufacturer, JAC Auto, to manufacture its electric vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO's sales; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about NIO's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the NIO class action go to: http://bespc.com/nio/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.