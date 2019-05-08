Headwall Photonics Expands Executive Leadership Team

Bolton, Massachuestts, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall Photonics, Inc., the industry leader in turnkey hyperspectral and multispectral imaging solutions and spectral instrumentation, announced today that Donald Battistoni has joined the Headwall team as Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Don will be responsible for leading and developing Headwall's entire commercial organization. As a member of the executive team, Don will report to Headwall CEO David Bannon and drive customer engagement strategy.

"I am excited to join Headwall's talented and entrepreneurial team to help build on their foundation of innovation and realize the potential our unique technology offers in our core markets," said Battistoni. "Headwall's hyperspectral imaging products already play a key role in these markets by providing meaningful and actionable data across a wide application space."

Don arrives at Headwall with more than 25 years of successful leadership in recruiting, developing, and managing worldwide sales teams. He most recently served as Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Marketing & Service at Zygo® Corporation. Don helped guide Zygo through its acquisition by AMETEK®, Inc. in 2014 and with his leadership, Zygo set company records in 2018 for revenues and profitability.

David Bannon, CEO of Headwall commented, "Don has a strong history of building and managing highly successful sales and marketing teams throughout his career. He brings significant experience with end-users, OEM customers, and channel partners around the world, and that experience will jump-start the our ability to capture sales opportunies, while facilitating scale-up of our business operations."

Don received a degree in optical engineering and a certificate of management studies from the University of Rochester and will be based at Headwall's headquarters in Bolton, Massachusetts.

About Headwall

Headwall Photonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of spectral instrumentation for remote sensing, advanced machine vision, medical/biotech, and government/defense markets. With a worldwide base of end-user and OEM customers, Headwall enjoys a market leadership position through the design and manufacture of spectral solutions that are customized for application-specific performance. The Company is based in Massachusetts where it has two locations (Bolton and Fitchburg). European operations (Headwall BVBA) are located near Brussels, Belgium.

