Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded Iowa Core MMIS Services contract

FARGO, N.D., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) has been re-awarded a $48 million contract by the Iowa Department of Human Services, concluding a competitive procurement.



With this re-award, Noridian will continue its work administering Iowa Medicaid, which it has done since the inception of the Iowa Medicaid Enterprise (IME) in 2004. Staff supporting this contract are located in Des Moines, Iowa, and Fargo, North Dakota.

"The award reflects Noridian's strong performance and ability to provide value throughout the contract," said Paul Wilson, Noridian President and CEO. "This is a direct reflection of the great work our staff does each and every day in support of the Iowa Medicaid Program."

As the Core MMIS Services contractor, Noridian maintains the system that processes Medicaid claims, supports providers who submit electronic Medicaid claims, and manages the IME mailroom. This contract serves Iowa's current managed care (Iowa Health Link) population of more than 588,000, and a monthly average of 50,000 fee-for-service members.

In addition to the Iowa Medicaid contract, Noridian holds four Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) contracts including the Medicare Part A/Part B contracts for Jurisdictions E and F and the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) contracts for Jurisdictions A and D. Noridian is also the Supplemental Medical Review Contractor (SMRC) for CMS and holds a Unified Program Integrity Contractor (UPIC) award, which allows Noridian to bid on procurements under the UPIC umbrella.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) designs and delivers innovative administrative services that enhance federal and state government health care programs. Noridian has served as a government claims contractor since the federal Medicare program's inception in 1966. The company is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the country. For more information, visit http://www.noridian.com .

Contact:

Madison Hausauer

701-499-2129

madison.hausauer@flint-group.com