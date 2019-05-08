Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) on Behalf of Molson Coors Stockholders and Encourages Molson Coors Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).



On February 15, 2019 a complaint was filed alleging that between February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019, defendants misstated Molson's financial condition in filings with the SEC, while falsely representing that Molson's financial statements complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and that its internal controls were effective.

