Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX:PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and focused on Colombian oil exploration and production is pleased to announce that on May 8, 2019 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.



At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR

Number Percentage Curtis Bartlett 113,805,377 99.28% Lisa Colnett 114,623,027 99.99% Robert Engbloom 111,001,011 96.83% Wayne Foo 110,876,614 96.72% G. R. (Bob) MacDougall 114,628,386 100.00% Glenn McNamara 113,694,281 99.18% Ron Miller 113,542,622 99.05% Carmen Sylvain 114,120,174 99.55% David Taylor 114,147,712 99.58% Paul Wright 112,983,698 98.56%



In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR Number Percentage 112,128,469 97.82%



Full voting results are available by clicking here and the Meeting webcast can be accessed at http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1997149-1/9F5A689ED96EEDCD27FF9751A8A97C10





PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d24510a1-8da1-433f-9d77-3e4279ed1b73