Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2019 7:55pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX:PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and focused on Colombian oil exploration and production is pleased to announce that on May 8, 2019 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

    VOTES FOR
  
    Number   Percentage  
  Curtis Bartlett 113,805,377   99.28%  
  Lisa Colnett 114,623,027   99.99%  
  Robert Engbloom 111,001,011   96.83%  
  Wayne Foo 110,876,614   96.72%  
  G. R. (Bob) MacDougall 114,628,386   100.00%  
  Glenn McNamara 113,694,281   99.18%  
  Ron Miller 113,542,622   99.05%  
  Carmen Sylvain 114,120,174   99.55%  
  David Taylor 114,147,712   99.58%  
  Paul Wright 112,983,698   98.56%  

           
In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  VOTES FOR  
  Number   Percentage  
  112,128,469   97.82%  


Full voting results are available by clicking here and the Meeting webcast can be accessed at http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1997149-1/9F5A689ED96EEDCD27FF9751A8A97C10


For more information please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice-President Capital Markets and Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
Phone: (403) 517-1733
Investor.relations@parexresources.com		  

Not for distribution to US Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States


PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d24510a1-8da1-433f-9d77-3e4279ed1b73

