Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting
CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX:PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and focused on Colombian oil exploration and production is pleased to announce that on May 8, 2019 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|VOTES FOR
|Number
|Percentage
|Curtis Bartlett
|113,805,377
|99.28%
|Lisa Colnett
|114,623,027
|99.99%
|Robert Engbloom
|111,001,011
|96.83%
|Wayne Foo
|110,876,614
|96.72%
|G. R. (Bob) MacDougall
|114,628,386
|100.00%
|Glenn McNamara
|113,694,281
|99.18%
|Ron Miller
|113,542,622
|99.05%
|Carmen Sylvain
|114,120,174
|99.55%
|David Taylor
|114,147,712
|99.58%
|Paul Wright
|112,983,698
|98.56%
In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|VOTES FOR
|Number
|Percentage
|112,128,469
|97.82%
Full voting results are available by clicking here
