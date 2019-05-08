Empire Bancorp Announces CFO Departure

ISLANDIA, N.Y., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:EMPK), the parent holding company of Empire National Bank, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Janet T. Verneuille plans to depart the company to explore other opportunities, effective May 17, 2019. President Thomas M. Buonaiuto will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis, pending the identification of a qualified candidate to fill the position on a permanent basis.



Before becoming President of Empire Bancorp and Empire National Bank, Mr. Buonaiuto served as Chief Financial Officer of Union State Bank, a $2.9 billion asset New York Stock Exchange-listed state commercial bank, and prior thereto, as Chief Financial Officer of Long Island Commercial Bank, and its holding company Long Island Financial Corp. He began his business career as an audit manager for KPMG. Mr. Buonaiuto is licensed by the State of New York as a Certified Public Accountant and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants.

About Empire Bancorp, Inc.

Empire Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Empire National Bank, a Long Island-based independent community bank that specializes in serving the financial needs of small and medium sized businesses, professionals, nonprofit organizations, real estate investors, and consumers. The bank has four full service banking offices located in Islandia, Shirley, Port Jefferson Station and Mineola, New York, and a loan production office in New York City. Our bankers take pride in understanding the needs of each customer so the bank can deliver the highest quality of service with a sense of urgency.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate" or "continue," or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company has no intention, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

William Franz

SVP, Director of Marketing

& Investor Relations

(631) 348-4444