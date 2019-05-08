Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming May 10, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. ("Bridgepoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: BPI ) investors who purchased securities between March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint announced that it had "determined to restate the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and advised that those financial statements should not be relied upon, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018." Bridgepoint stated that the process used for recording revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of its student contracts "were not designed with sufficient precision," leading to "material" accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses. Bridgepoint also identified weaknesses in internal controls.

On this news, shares of Bridgepoint fell $3.21, or 34%, to close at $6.22 on March 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint's processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

