San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Ashton Park in Northwest Visalia, Calif., on Saturday, May 11

VISALIA, Calif., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Ashton Park , a new gated community offering 93 garden homes starting in the low $240,000s in northwest Visalia, on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Home buyers will be able to tour three beautifully decorated model homes, enjoy donuts from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and tacos from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and enter to win gift cards, an iPad and more.



"There couldn't be a better weekend to start showing off this ideally located community in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Visalia," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV. "We're very excited about Ashton Park, which offers high-quality housing at affordable prices."

Ashton Park offers three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes with three floor plans ranging from 1,297 to 1,597 square feet. These homes feature nine-foot ceilings, pitched tile roofs, tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Intimate backyards, most with covered patios, provide shade and privacy for homeowners.

The new community is located at 4908 W. Flagstaff Avenue off North Akers Street just north of Riggin Avenue and across the street from the new Ridgeview Middle School. Ashton Park is conveniently located less than four miles from downtown and about four miles east of State Route 99, a major transportation corridor that connects Fresno to the north and Bakersfield to the south.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes expects to close on its 1,500th home later this month, making it one of the region's most active homebuilders.

Ashton Park is a joint venture projects with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

Interested homebuyers can contact Amber Murillo at (559) 736-0779.

About San Joaquin Valley Homes

San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment firm in San Diego. It has since closed almost 1,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com .