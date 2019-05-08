Ecoark Invited to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark"), to be renamed Zest Technologies, Inc., (OTCQX:ZEST), an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain, today announced that Ecoark president and Zest Labs' CEO Peter Mehring will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:



BMO 14 th Annual Farm to Market Conference, to be held May 15-16, 2019, at the Grand Hyatt in New York, NY. The Company will present on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentions will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Zest Lab's website at https://www.zestlabs.com/investor-relations/ .

At the conferences, Mr. Mehring will be discussing the benefits of Zest Labs' Zest Fresh solution provides growers, shippers, processors and retailers with autonomous, end-to-end cold chain visibility for proactive decision making to improve delivered freshness of produce and proteins and reduce shrink by 50% or more. By intelligently managing the handling and quality of each pallet of produce or case of produce or protein, Zest Fresh enables seamless matching of the retailers' freshness needs with the actual freshness while monitoring adherence to the supplier's processes.

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc. and Zest Labs

Founded in 2011, Ecoark is an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain for a wide range of organizations including growers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zest Labs, offers the Zest FreshTM solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the $161 billion amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Through item-level monitoring and real-time predictive analytics, Zest Fresh enables customers to improve the freshness and quality of produce and proteins, realize substantial cost savings and reduce food waste. To learn more about Zest Fresh click here .

