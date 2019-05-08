USFCR to Hold Free Webinar on Federal Contracting Strategies on 5/8 at 11:00 am EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. , May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) will be holding their "Nothing Changes When Nothing Changes" webinar. The event is free to attend, but there are only 500 seats available. It is highly recommended that interested parties secure their spot as soon as possible on govwebinar.com.

This webinar will be hosted by USFCR Senior Acquisition Specialist Brian Lewis. Brian is an expert in GSA acquisition. For years he has helped guide small businesses toward winning federal contracts. He has taught many small buisness owners how to get started, where to pursue opportunities, and whom to develop working relationships within the federal community.

Attendees of the seminar will learn:

How to benefit from the little known and often ignored facts of how a contract comes about.

Why federal contracting officers are looking at YOUR price first.

The right ways of talking to federal contracting officers to show that there is less risk to awarding your business.

US Federal Contractor Registration is the world's most trusted third-party government registration firm. Since 2010, they have been helping businesses of all sizes and industries succeed in the federal marketplace. Their flagship offer is their full-service System for Award Management (SAM) registration. They also provide services such as proposal writing and bid training as well.





If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/