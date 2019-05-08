SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of SCOR, MWA, and ZGNX of Upcoming Deadlines

WILMINGTON, Del., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SCOR)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 - March 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

According to the Complaint, on March 31, 2019, the Company announced the resignations of its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both of whom had been appointed to their positions less than one year ago. The Company also stated that it expects first quarter 2019 revenue to be between $100 million and $104 million, falling short of analysts' estimates of approximately $106 million in revenue.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-comscore-inc .

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)

Class Period: May 9, 2016 - August 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

According to the Complaint, on April 27, 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial results, the Company disclosed that its radio products produced between 2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge.

Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018 financial results, the Company reported a $14.1 million warranty charge.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mueller-water-products-inc .

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: ZGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2019

According to the Complaint, on April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced that the Company had received a Refusal To File ("RTF") letter from the FDA stating that the Company‘s NDA for FINTEPLA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. Zogenix advised investors that "the FDA determined that the NDA . . . was not sufficiently completed to permit a substantive review . . . . [F]irst, certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA."

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-zogenix-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Timothy J. MacFall

(888) 969-4242

(516) 683-3516

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com



