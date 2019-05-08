AVRA Medical Robotics Appoints Timothy K. Duggins as Regulatory Consultant

ORLANDO, Fla., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:AVMR), an emerging company that is creating the next generation of autonomous surgical robotics through the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and proprietary medical software architecture, announced today that it has retained The Horizon Phoenix Group and its principal Mr. Timothy K. Duggins as a regulatory consultant. The company entered into a four-year contract to conduct regulatory work on behalf of AVRA.



The Horizon Phoenix Group has commenced its services on behalf of AVRA and has since initiated a dialogue with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), prepared and filed an application for AVRA's fully autonomous surgical robotic system with the FDA. Now that the application has been filed, the company has proceeded to request its first meeting with the FDA.

Mr. Tim Duggins, said, "I'm extremely excited to join AVRA as their regulatory consultant. In my 35 years of assisting companies and helping them pursue their commercialization goals, I have never seen as promising a technology as AVRA's fully autonomous surgical robotic platform, which has all the hallmarks to becoming a game changer in the medical industry. I believe that the path to commercialization is within reach for AVRA and am looking forward to helping the company bring their new technologies to the healthcare marketplace."

Barry Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We are extremely pleased to retain Tim and his firm, The Horizon Phoenix Group, to assist AVRA pursue the FDA approval for our first-generation robotic arm including software that will ultimately make the robotic arm function autonomously. Tim is a seasoned professional and is highly regarded in the industry. In addition to his deep expertise in the industry, Tim recently received the Best Abstract Award at the 3rd World Congress on Clinical Trials in Vienna, Austria. I'm grateful to have Tim at our side and believe he will keep us on the right track in pursuing the necessary approvals to obtain commercialization in a timely fashion."

About AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., (OTCQB:AVMR) is transforming the practice of medicine by developing a fully autonomous surgical robotic system that "robotizes" a wide range of medical procedures currently being performed by human hands using surgical and non-surgical devices and instruments. AVRA is concentrating its research and development efforts to meet rising expectations of patients and practitioners alike for the precision, safety and speed offered by robotics and artificial intelligence as well as proprietary medical software architecture when combined with proven medical devices and surgical instruments. For more information visit the company's website at www.avramedical.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "will," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "could," "seek," "designed," "potential," "forecast," "target," "objective," "goal," or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or AVRA's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Barry F. Cohen

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.

Chairman & CEO

info@avramedical.com