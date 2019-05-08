T2 Biosystems to Showcase Breakthrough Rapid Diagnostics During 22nd Annual MAD-ID Meeting in Orlando, Florida

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), an emerging leader in the development of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that the Company will highlight its products at the 22nd Annual MAD-ID (Making a Difference in Infectious Diseases) Meeting, The Antimicrobial Stewardship Meeting, which is taking place May 8 – 11, 2019 in Orlando, FL.



T2 Biosystems is the company behind the T2 Bacteria® Panel, the first and only FDA-cleared test to identify sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens directly from whole-blood in 3 to 5 hours without the wait for blood culture, allowing patients to be placed on targeted antibiotic therapy faster. The T2Bacteria panel is one of several panels that are approved or in development that are run on the Company's T2Dx® Instrument, which is powered by miniaturized magnetic resonance (T2MR®) technology, and will be showcased in Booth #11 at MAD-ID.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to join faculty and attendees at the annual MAD-ID Meeting, as we know they share our deep-rooted commitment to the design and implementation of effective antimicrobial stewardship strategies," said John McDonough, president and chief executive officer of T2 Biosystems. "Our proprietary diagnostic detection method is proven to achieve earlier targeted effective antibiotic therapy for patients suffering from bloodstream infections, a critical factor in combatting antimicrobial resistance. We look forward to our time at MAD-ID as a chance to educate clinicians on how they can make this groundbreaking technology a part of their stewardship programs."

T2 Biosystems will host a satellite symposium, Rapid Species Identification Using T2Direct Diagnostics™ with Stewardship Interventions on Friday, May 10 from 6:30am to 8:00am in the Rosen Centre Hotel, Executive Ballroom H. The symposium will aim to increase knowledge on how rapid diagnostic technology-based assays can be successfully incorporated into antimicrobial stewardship programs and will feature several leading clinicians, including Debbie Goff, PharmD, FCCP, Associate Professor, from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center; Ryan Shields, PharmD, MS, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; Emily Weisz, PharmD, BCPS, Infectious Disease Clinical Specialist, Lee Health Community Health System; and Sandy Estrada, PharmD, Vice President, Medical Affairs, T2 Biosystems, and President Florida Society of Health-System Pharmacists (FSHP).

In addition, two scientific poster presentations will take place on Friday May 9 from 5:00pm to 6:30pm:

Incorporating T2Candida testing into rational antifungal management: A successful pilot study of diagnostic stewardship directed toward specific intensive care unit patients at-risk for sepsis due to invasive candidiasis (Ryan Shields, PharmD, MS, University of Pittsburg Medical Center)

(Ryan Shields, PharmD, MS, University of Pittsburg Medical Center) Blood culture-independent rapid diagnostic technology for improvement of time to bacterial species ID and earlier targeted antibiotic therapy (Oscar Guzman, PharmD, T2 Biosystems)

The T2Bacteria Panel is complemented by the T2Candida® Panel, which is the first and only FDA-cleared fungal pathogen detection panel that is performed direct from a blood draw without the wait for blood culture. In addition, earlier this year, the Company announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation for the T2Resistance™ Panel, a diagnostic panel that can detect 13 resistance genes from both gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens from a single patient blood sample, without the wait for blood culture. The 13 genes identified on the T2 Resistance Panel include some of the most clinically important, as they are largely resistant to antimicrobial drugs that, for certain patients, are crucial in the treatment of bacterial infections, including carbapenems, vancomycin, penicillin and more. Several of the genes detected by the panel are listed on the CDC's Urgent Threat list for antibiotic resistance. The Breakthrough Designation allows T2 Biosystems to work closely with the FDA during the premarket review phase to ensure patients can have access to the benefits of this innovation as soon as possible.

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.

