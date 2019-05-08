New board members elected to Habitat for Humanity Canada's National Board of Directors

Toronto, ON, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada announced the election of nine board members to Habitat for Humanity Canada's National Board of Directors. David Hooper, Jacqueline Kost, Corinna Mitchell-Beaudin, Alfred Nikolai, and Rubina Salim Havlin are new board members, and we welcome back Ed McMahon, John Newman, David Sauve, and Greg Stewart who were re-elected to the national board for another term. The elections were held at Habitat Canada's annual general meeting this past weekend, which capped off Habitat Canada's national conference in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, which brought together more than 250 delegates from across the country. Returning to the national board are Raelene Lee, Brad Peters, Riccardo Trecroce, Susan Green and Toni Rossi.

"We are thrilled to welcome David, Jacqueline, Corinna, Alfred and Rubina to our national board of directors," said Mark Rodgers, President and CEO of Habitat Canada. "Together, they bring a wealth of experience, diverse backgrounds, and new voices to our board. We are also grateful for Ed, John, David and Greg's ongoing support of Habitat and are pleased to have each of them re-elected for another term. Together, we look forward to building a brighter, more stable future for more families across Canada and around the world."

Ed McMahon now serves as the chair of the national board, David Sauve is the new vice-chair, and Raelene Lee is the new secretary.

"I'd like to also take a moment to thank Greg Stewart for his service as chair of the board for the past two years. He has been instrumental in shaping the future of this organization, and I am glad he will continue on the national board as ‘past-chair'," said Rodgers.

Habitat Canada would like to thank Darcy Ferron, Mary Garden, John Hollands, Trissia Mellor and John Steiner for their hard work and dedication, and who leave the board having completed their terms.

Newly elected national board members include:

David Hooper is a professionally accredited Management Account (CPA, CMA) as well as a professionally accredited Risk Manager (CRM), with over 30 years of experience. He is currently completing a two-year term as board chair of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba, where he has been involved in a variety of roles over the past eight years.

Jacqueline Kost has been involved in all facets of commercial real estate including over 10 years in international real estate. She has been a board member for Habitat for Humanity Quebec since May 2015 and served as vice-president over the last two years.

Corinna Mitchell-Beaudin, Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer at Farm Credit Canada, leads a diverse team accountable for overseeing the management of all risks. She brings a strong focus on developing risk management practices, risk appetite, business objectives and customer experience priorities.

Alfred Nikolai has dedicated his life to improving the social health of Canadians. Instead of retiring at age 55, Alfred became the president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Edmonton in 2005 and retired in 2018. Under his leadership, Habitat Edmonton moved from serving a handful of families per year to a national record of 81 families in 2013.

Rubina Salim Havlin has over 25 years of experience in financial services leading multi-billion dollar portfolios and repositioning businesses onto sustainable growth trajectories at premier global financial institutions. Currently, Rubina is the interim CEO of PACE Savings & Credit Union.

