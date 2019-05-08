CAMBRIA COMPANY FILES ANTIDUMPING AND COUNTERVAILING DUTY PETITIONS ON QUARTZ SURFACE PRODUCTS FROM INDIA AND TURKEY

Minneapolis, MN, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambria, the leading producer of American-made natural quartz surfaces, announced today that it has filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions on quartz surface products from India and Turkey with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. The petitions demonstrate that Indian and Turkish producers have used dumping and foreign government subsidies to gain an unfair advantage in the U.S. market. They allege dumping margins that average 344.11% for India and 89.38% for Turkey, revealing that prices are far below the fair value of quartz surface products

Quartz surface products have grown in popularity as a more desirable alternative to surfaces such as granite or marble due to their strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Quartz surface products are used in applications such as countertops, tiles, bar surfaces, shower and tub surrounds, fireplace surrounds, walls, floors, bathroom vanities and on furniture and accessories.

Cambria's petitions were filed on the eve of the final hearing at the U.S. International Trade Commission for the case against unfairly traded imports from China. In the case against Chinese imports, the Department of Commerce issued preliminary countervailing duty rates in the range of 34.48 to 190.99% and preliminary antidumping rates in the range of 242.10 to 341.29%.

Though imports from India and Turkey has risen steadily since 2016, Indian and Turkish producers swiftly took advantage of quartz importer/resellers' desire for cheaply priced quartz after preliminary duties were imposed on unfairly traded imports from China. Imports of quartz surface products from Turkey and India increased from 6.1 million sq. ft. in 2016 to 14.7 million sq. ft. in 2018 – an increase of 141 percent. The bulk of the increase of subject imports from India took place between 2017 to 2018, when they rose 116 percent from 5.2 million sq. ft. to 11.2 million sq. ft. Similarly, from 2017 to 2018, imports of quartz surface products from Turkey increased by over 78 percent.

The petitions allege that Indian and Turkish producers benefit from numerous subsidy programs provided by the Indian and Turkish Governments, including grants, loans, tax breaks, and the provision of land, electricity, and raw material inputs at below market prices.

In addition, the petitions allege that the increase in Indian and Turkish imports has injured the domestic industry and threatens further damage if duties to offset India and Turkey's unfair trade practices are not imposed. The petitions will be investigated by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. If both agencies make affirmative determinations, preliminary relief from Indian and Turkish imports could be imposed in October 2019, with final duties imposed in June 2020.

# # #

About Cambria:

Cambria Company LLC, headquartered in Le Sueur, MN, is the leading domestic producer of quartz surface products. It is a family-owned, American-made company that employs more than 2,000 people across North America.

Eloise Goldman Cambria 952-944-1676 Eloise.Goldman@CambriaUSA.com