Dick Lau Joins Wood Automotive Group Executive Leadership Team

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wood Automotive Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dick Lau as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effectively immediately. Mr. Lau brings more than 40 years of experience to his position, having recently served for 17 years as Partner and Dealer-Principal at a leading Ford & Lincoln dealership in North Vancouver BC.



Auto industry innovator Dick Lau has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer at the Wood Automotive Group





"It's exciting for me to move back to Calgary and back to the Wood Automotive Group," says Lau, who worked as a Sales Manager at Woodridge Ford Lincoln and as the General Manager at Advantage Ford before moving to British Columbia.

As COO, Lau will be responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of all group dealerships. "We're just delighted to have Dick rejoin us," says Gerry Wood, Founder and President of the Wood Automotive Group. "He's experienced, innovative and well-known in the city, and he's the perfect fit as we plan for the future and the changing world of the automotive industry."

Lau joins the Executive Leadership Team that includes Gerry Wood, Sam Elfakhouri CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, and Rob Parry CPA, CMA Director of Finance.

"We've put together a real dream team," says Wood. "Our leadership group and our dealership General Managers, including third generation family members Rory and Cailean Wood have us positioned for success today and for the future."

About Wood Automotive Group

Based in Calgary, Alberta and with of staff of almost 600, the Wood Automotive Group is one of Canada's most successful dealership groups. The group includes Woodridge Ford, Woodridge Lincoln, Advantage Ford, Okotoks Ford, Okotoks Lincoln, Big 4 Motors, Village Honda, Driverz Auto, Cavalcade Auto Acceptance Corp. and All Makes Collision Centre.

