Western Dermatology Consultants Holds Spring Call-In Event for Albuquerque and Beyond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants is known for providing women and men in Albuquerque cosmetic dermatology services that have a transformative effect, often restoring confidence along with a more youthful appearance. The practice is also known for celebrating the season with opportunities for discounts on pre-paid services. This spring is no exception: Three days—May 7, 8, and 9—are set aside for a special call-in event, offering 15 percent off of any spa service available. The number for the event is (505) 855-5519, Ext. 1112, with calls taken from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.



The promise of blue skies and warmer weather is a motivator for many people to do some "spring cleaning"—not just on the home, but on their own faces and bodies, too! This spring event represents the ideal chance for anyone who has considered giving a cosmetic treatment a try, as well as a time for clients who already know what they want to save on their planned treatment.

The 15 percent can be applied to all of The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants' services, including injectables, laser treatments, nonsurgical fat reduction, and more. Note that the discounts cannot be applied to products. They also cannot be combined with deals available via other promotions from the practice.

Anyone who calls in and finds the line busy should leave a message, confident that all calls for the spring event will be returned.

The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants held a similar event in the fall, when the leaves were changing and the weather was growing chillier. Popular services have proven to be the fat-reducing CoolSculpting ® , volume-adding dermal fillers , and muscle-relaxing BOTOX®. In fact, a recent report released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons revealed that BOTOX® and similar botulinum toxin-based neuromodulators were once again the most popular and commonly performed cosmetic treatments throughout the United States in 2018.

Anyone considering a treatment may also be interested to know that April 25 marked Nurse Injector Jennifer Otero's 16th anniversary with The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants. She represents the experience and skill available.

Arrange for a free consultation to learn which of the spa treatments listed here—and more—may work best to deliver the desired cosmetic results.