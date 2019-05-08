SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Andeavor Logistics LP to MPLX LP is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Andeavor Logistics LP ("Andeavor" or the "Company") (NYSE:ANDX) stock prior to May 8, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Andeavor to MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Under the terms of the transaction, Andeavor shareholders will receive 1.135 common units of MPLX for each common unit held. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) will receive 1.0328 common units for each Andeavor share held. Andeavor's General Partner and a Marathon Petroleum subsidiary, which collectively represent approximately 64% of Andeavor's common units, have agreed to deliver written consents approving of the transaction. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/andeavor-logistics-lp

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Andeavor merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Andeavor breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether MPLX LP is underpaying for Andeavor shares, thus unlawfully harming Andeavor shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

