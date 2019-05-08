SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. to Digital Colony Partners and EQT is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ("Zayo" or the "Company") (NYSE:ZAYO) stock prior to May 8, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Zayo to affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund. Under the terms of the transaction, Zayo shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/zayo-group-holdings-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Zayo merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Zayo breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Digital Colony Partners and EQT are underpaying for Zayo shares, thus unlawfully harming Zayo shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C.

