SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BPI CRCM MWA S: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Zovio Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVO) f/k/a Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Class Period: March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019

Get additional information about BPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bridgepoint-education-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

Class Period: March 27, 2015 and April 1, 2019

Get additional information about CRCM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/care-com-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

Class Period: May 9, 2016 and August 6, 2018

Get additional information about MWA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mueller-water-products-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

Class Period: January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019

Get additional information about S: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sprint-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com