The Patches Are Coming, The Patches Are Coming! Celebrate Salonpas Day With Free Patches in Boston!

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Push aside opioids and OTC analgesic pills, the (Salonpas®) patches are coming! Hisamitsu America is proud to announce that May 18, 2019 is "Salonpas® Day" which signals a day free from pain from the world leader in medicinal pain patches. This year, employees from Hisamitsu America will distribute thousands of Salonpas® Pain Relieving Patches and Salonpas® Lidocaine Pain Relieving Gel-Patches at the Greenway Open Market in the Wharf District Parks, as well as key landmarks around Harvard Square.



Employees from Hisamitsu America will distribute thousands of Salonpas® Pain Relieving Patches and Salonpas® Lidocaine Pain Relieving Gel-Patches at the Greenway Open Market in the Wharf District Parks in Boston.





"Just as Paul Revere warned Bostonians that the ‘British are coming,' Salonpas is alerting everyone that our patches are coming," says John Incledon, President, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one pain patch brand. "Under the banner of Salonpathy®, our mission is to improve the quality of life through patch. We are excited to be delivering pain relief to the hard-working people of Boston."

Oral pain relievers, mainly opioids, and NSAIDs are leading causes of serious adverse events (SAE's); hospitalization for CV & GI risk and death. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that since 2000, over 200,000 people in the USA have died from overdose of prescription opioids. In 2016, the CDC issued guidance to physicians managing chronic pain without opioids, that topical analgesics can be an alternative first line therapy.

"Topical first should be the mantra of doctors," said Dr. Bob Arnot, internal medicine who is the author of twelve books on nutrition and health and previously Chief Medical Correspondent for NBC and CBS News. "As orally administered nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can cause adverse effects, physicians should consider recommending topical therapies first to reduce systemic exposure and minimize the patient's risk."

Salonpas Day will be supported by full page advertising in the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald on May 18, 2019. Salonpas Day falls on May 18th (05/18) each year because "Koriwoi Yasu," which translates to "relieve stiffness" in Japanese, also contains references to the numbers 5, 1, and 8.

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas line of patches in 1934. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and now sells in over 30 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve everyday aches and pains. Since 2010, Salonpas has become of the fastest growing OTC brands in the USA. It holds the distinction of being the first topical NSAID ever approved OTC by the FDA and it is the only analgesic (topical or pill) available without a prescription to treat moderate pain. For more information, visit salonpas.us.

About The Greenway and the Greenway Conservancy

The Greenway is the contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The Greenway welcomes millions of visitors annually to gather, play, unwind, and explore. The Greenway Conservancy is the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway. The majority of the public park's annual budget is generously provided by private sources.

