Bastion Collective Leads Merger & Acquisition of Two Leading California-Based Digital Agencies

IRVINE, Calif., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Collective , the largest privately-owned Australian communications group, has expanded its presence in the United States with the acquisition of two Irvine, California digital agencies. The acquisition of Rare Branding, a rapidly growing digital marketing agency and Digital Brand Group, a leading web and mobile application development services company, will serve as anchors for a newly formed US division of Bastion Collective called Bastion Rare .



Bastion Rare will focus on emerging technologies and custom-tailored solutions to provide a competitive advantage for clients in the areas of digital strategy, UI/UX, web platforms, IoT, mobile application development, SEO, online advertising and other complementary services.









This latest acquisition continues Bastion Collective's strategy of acquiring complementary businesses to expand its offering to Australian, US and international clients.

Bastion Collective has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Shanghai and Irvine—offering services in PR, communications, social and digital media, sponsorships, activations, government and China advisory services, reputation management, insights and consumer research, all under one roof.

Bastion Rare will provide fully-integrated digital solutions for companies looking to build and market Web and mobile solutions and attract new customers in the US, Australia and elsewhere around the globe.

Founder and executive chairman of Bastion Collective, Fergus Watts, envisions Rare Branding and Digital Brand Group coalescing together to serve as a perfect fit with Bastion Collective's existing agencies while boosting its US presence and global digital communications offering.

"We need to gain insights from around the world in order to deliver world-class work, which is why we are excited by the addition of Rare Branding and Digital Brand Group, based in one of the world's biggest markets," said Watts. "The huge growth in technology and rapidly evolving digital landscape has led to the development of specialist agencies. Rare Branding and Digital Brand Group are at the forefront of this shift—they're smart, innovative and at the top of their game," he said.

Digital Brand Group was founded in 2006 by Jeremiah Jacks and Rare Branding in 2016 by Junaid Malik and Marcelo Dalmacio. Jeremiah, Junaid and Marcelo have a similar story to Bastion Collective's beginnings under Watts as young entrepreneurs in their 20's.

"After learning about the culture and meeting Bastion's executives and marketing arms, the opportunity to partner with a company like Bastion and be part of a greater common vision and community as the company builds its US presence seemed a perfect opportunity for Digital Brand Group," said Jacks.

As Bastion Rare, the team will focus on emerging technologies and custom-tailored solutions to provide a competitive advantage for clients in the areas of digital strategy, UI/UX, web platforms, IoT, mobile application development, SEO, online advertising and other complementary services.

"Our combined experience in creating innovative and market-driven web platforms, mobile solutions and digital marketing campaigns for local brands and global companies ensures that, even over great distances and different time zones, we will be an asset to the Collective," said Malik.

To learn more about Bastion Rare and how they can help propel your business, please visit https://www.bastionrare.com/ .

ABOUT BASTION COLLECTIVE

Bastion Collective is a unique group of leading marketing and communications businesses that offer a powerful mix of expertise. The interconnected agency network provides unmatched capabilities and support with communications teams that can provide service in tandem or independently based on the needs of the client. Bastion Collective is a global agency with offices in Los Angeles, Australia and Shanghai. In the USA, Bastion is comprised of integrated public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate and digital agency Bastion Rare.

