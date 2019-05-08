Better Choice Company to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Conference on May 14

NEW YORK, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (OTCQB:BTTR) (the "Company") today announced that Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO of Better Choice, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Conference to be held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:20am ET.



For more information about the Canaccord Conference, please contact your Canaccord representative directly, or send an email to Nadine Miller at nmiller@cgf.com .

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc. is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life. Recently, the Company acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra premium all natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Company Contacts:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO

267-608-6603

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Lori R. Taylor, Co-CEO

513-404-7070

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

BTTR@KCSA.com