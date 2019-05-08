WageWorks Shares Legislative Insights, Busts Health Savings Account Myths at Key Industry Events

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE), a leader in administering Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other Consumer-Directed Benefits, today announced Chief Compliance Officer Jody Dietel will present at Alegeus' Client Conference in Palm Springs, Cali., and the Gulf Coast Symposium on HR Issues in Houston in May.



Jody will discuss the Consumer-Directed Healthcare (CDH) legislative landscape, leveraging WageWorks' ongoing advocacy efforts in Washington D.C., as well as demystifying Health Savings Accounts for Human Resources leaders and benefits decisions makers.

2019 Alegeus Client Conference (Palm Springs)

May 7-9, 2019

Session Details

Topic: An Insider's Perspective: The CDH Legislative Landscape

Date: Wednesday, May 8

Time: 11 – 11:50 a.m. PT

Gulf Coast Symposium on HR Issues (Houston)

May 15-17, 2019

Session Details

Topic: Myth-busting the Consumer-Directed Healthcare Market

Date: Wednesday, May 15

Time: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. CT

Additionally, WageWorks is exhibiting at the following events in May:

Metro Transit Rideshare, May 12

CAHU Capitol Summit, May 20-22

CoreTrust Conference, May 21-23

