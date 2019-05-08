WageWorks Shares Legislative Insights, Busts Health Savings Account Myths at Key Industry Events
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE), a leader in administering Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other Consumer-Directed Benefits, today announced Chief Compliance Officer Jody Dietel will present at Alegeus' Client Conference in Palm Springs, Cali., and the Gulf Coast Symposium on HR Issues in Houston in May.
Jody will discuss the Consumer-Directed Healthcare (CDH) legislative landscape, leveraging WageWorks' ongoing advocacy efforts in Washington D.C., as well as demystifying Health Savings Accounts for Human Resources leaders and benefits decisions makers.
2019 Alegeus Client Conference (Palm Springs)
May 7-9, 2019
Session Details
- Topic: An Insider's Perspective: The CDH Legislative Landscape
- Date: Wednesday, May 8
- Time: 11 – 11:50 a.m. PT
Gulf Coast Symposium on HR Issues (Houston)
May 15-17, 2019
Session Details
- Topic: Myth-busting the Consumer-Directed Healthcare Market
- Date: Wednesday, May 15
- Time: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. CT
Additionally, WageWorks is exhibiting at the following events in May:
- Metro Transit Rideshare, May 12
- CAHU Capitol Summit, May 20-22
- CoreTrust Conference, May 21-23
About WageWorks
WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.wageworks.com.
