Kofax CEO Reynolds Bish to Speak at OCTANe's 2019 Technology Innovation Forum

IRVINE, Calif., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Reynolds C. Bish, will serve as a keynote speaker at OCTANe's 2019 Technology Innovation Forum in a conversation with Alteryx CEO, Dean Stoecker about the "Anatomy of Success."



The two will have an interactive dialog followed by a question and answer session with the audience, touching on a number of topics, including:

Their stories of success and lessons learned along those journeys

Transforming organizations as they grow and evolve

How they dealt with their biggest challenges and opportunities

The importance of an organization's culture and employee relations

What: Keynote panel at OCTANe's 2019 Technology Innovation Forum

Who: Reynolds Bish, CEO at Kofax, and Dean Stoecker, CEO at Alteryx

When: Monday, May 13 at 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.

Where: Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, 900 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, California

Event Details: OCTANe's 2019 Technology Innovation Forum (TIF) aims to focus on the evolution of data and technology and the future of work, retail, smart cities, sports, FinTech, live sports and national security. Topics and discussions will center around actionable changes to incorporate, adapt and scale business through the rapidly changing and evolving technology landscape. For more information on OCTANe's 2019 Technology Innovation Forum, visit octaneoc.org/tif-agenda . For more information on Kofax and its Intelligent Automation solutions, visit www.kofax.com .

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax's Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

