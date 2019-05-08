Stem Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 3rd Annual Cannabis Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:STMH, CSE:STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem") is pleased to announce the Company­ will present at the Canaccord Genuity 3rd Annual Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 3:20 p.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt in New York.



The presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.stemholdings.com.

ABOUT STEM HOLDINGS, INC.

As a vertically integrated cannabis company, Stem has positioned itself as a pioneer in the industry with its state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations. Stem owns cannabis facilities in Nevada, Oklahoma, and Oregon, and also participates in a research project in collaboration with Cornell University. Utilizing proprietary, sustainable cultivation techniques, Stem develops exceptional products that are safe and consist of lab-tested cannabis and CBD. Stem's partner consumer brands are award-winning and nationally known, and include: cultivators, TJ's Gardens and Yerba Buena; retail brands, Stem and TJ's; infused product manufacturers, Cannavore and Supernatural Honey; and a CBD company, Dose-ology. Stem's mission in supporting the health and happiness of people and the safety of our planet is evident through the Company's continued recognition for its community involvement, employee diversification and a top place to work in cannabis, dedication to environmental causes and outstanding leadership in the cannabis industry.

Media Contact:

Mauria Betts

Director of Branding and Public Relations

(971) 266-1908

mauria@stemholdings.com



Investor Relations:

John Mills

ICR, LLC

(646) 277-1254

john.mills@ICRinc.com