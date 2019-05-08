XpresSpa Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 15, 2019

NEW YORK, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13690712. The replay will be available until June 12, 2019.

The webcast can be accessed from Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://xpresspagroup.com. Visitors to the website should select the "Investors" tab and navigate to the "Events" link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related products, with 55 locations in 24 airports globally, including one off-airport spa at Westfield World Trade Center in New York City. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group's non-core assets include Infomedia and intellectual property assets. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com