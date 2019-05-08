JAGGAER's REV2019 Event: Global Thought Leaders to Address Procurement's Path to Digital Transformation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world's largest independent spend management company today formally announces REV2019, an annual procurement industry conference featuring three days of presentations on the technology trends shaping the global drive to digital transformation. The 2018 event drew over 700 attendees including customers, suppliers, procurement leaders and partners across the education, manufacturing, transportation, life sciences, retail, CPG, healthcare and public sector markets.

REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019's central theme is "Educate – Innovate – Accelerate," and is an expression of the company's vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise. The event will also feature multiple user workshops, certification programs, live demos and informative presentations by customers delivering actionable intelligence based on their own experiences conducting digital transformations.

"REV2019 will up the bar for procurement events, reflecting the incredible growth in our industry over the past year. We are entering an inflection point within the evolution of the digital supply chain and our customers, partners and company are collectively enabling this change. REV is an opportunity for our industry to come together and share ideas, innovations, successes and experiences to mutually shape the future of digital transformation for the years to come," says Rob Bonavito, CEO, JAGGAER.

For more information in REV2019

Preliminary agendas here

Register before May 15, 2019 at the Early Bird rate of just $795 and save $500 on the full price of $1295.

JAGGAER is the world's largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .