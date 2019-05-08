Jeremy Kay Joins Sterling-Rice Group as Director of Brand Environments

BOULDER, Colo., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling-Rice Group (SRG) is deepening its growing branding and environmental design practices with the hire of award-winning designer Jeremy Kay in the new role of Director of Brand Environments.



In this position, Kay will work with SRG's branding, design and innovation teams to integrate architectural design and experiential design elements at the beginning stages and throughout the course of the agency's work with clients. He brings capabilities in leveraging virtual reality and augmented reality to support the development process.

"Jeremy enables us to offer our clients the deepest possible approach to environmental branding, an area that has been growing rapidly for us with clients in the restaurant, retail and tourism industries," explained Cindy Judge, CEO of SRG. "Our teams integrate insights and strategy into design, bringing brands to life and creating engaging and immersive experiences. Jeremy adds exciting architectural and environmental design skills to our work and the ability to literally build what we imagine."

Kay was part of the team that recently launched a new brand vision for 60-year-old Round Table Pizza, delivering a full rebranding that includes a new logo, website, restaurant design, packaging, uniforms and menu items. As part of the design process, Kay helped Round Table Pizza executives experience a virtual walk-through of the new store designs and environments that brought to life the way in which a consumer would experience new spaces from its look and feel down to the materials chosen.

"A brand's story today is told through so many touchpoints, but increasingly the design and spaces where a brand can be felt, touched, smelled and experienced are where memories are forged and connections are made," said Kay. "I am looking forward to being on staff full time at SRG and helping to expand the agency's work with clients."

Kay brings a wealth of experience to SRG, having completed distinctive environmental design work for restaurants, hotels, museums, shopping centers, resorts and mixed-use projects. He previously worked with SRG on a consulting basis.

"Jeremy extends our design capabilities and allows us to introduce architectural and experience design at the early stages of the design process," explained Jennifer Jones, managing partner, brand design at SRG. "Being able to deliver fully rendered designs and to put our clients inside the spaces we develop through AR and VR really sets our offering apart in the marketplace."

At SRG, design is integrated into every agency practice area, sitting at the intersection of innovation, strategy and advertising, infusing design thinking into everything the agency does.

SRG's design practice draws on a creative collective of designers, artists, architects, strategists, art directors, copywriters, producers, experience designers and consumer experience designers. Based on insights and strategy, it works with clients to create design solutions that extend beyond a logo to become a cohesive and dynamic brand that connects with its target audience.

About SRG

Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., SRG is a nationally recognized brand consultancy and creative agency. The agency has expertise in consumer insights, brand strategy and positioning, new product innovation, advertising, and design. SRG has created more than $10 billion in incremental value for clients over the past five years alone. SRG has been ranked on Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work list for the past eight years and was also recognized by Ad Age as a 2016 and 2017 Best Place to Work.