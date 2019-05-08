AV1 Group, Inc. Announces LOI

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVOP ), a publicly traded investment and holding company today announced that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of a health and wellness company specializing in the manufacture and sale of CBD-based products.



Bryen Beglinger, President and CEO, stated: "We are very excited about this transformative transaction and believe that this is a major building block to establishing AVOP as a recognized leader in the cannabis industry."

The LOI is subject to customary conditions precedent, including but not limited to, satisfactory due diligence, no material adverse change and the entering into of a definitive agreement.

AV1 Group, Inc. is a publicly traded investment and holding company established to identify, secure, and monetize emerging growth companies, technologies and ecommerce businesses positioned for exponential growth. The Company seeks to discover inspired entrepreneurs with revolutionary concepts which can make a substantial footprint in markets that the Company believes to have considerable growth potential. AV1 Group, Inc.'s comprehensive business model also includes a division which delivers internally created projects that are poised for revenue generation, and a platform enabling the Company to develop embryonic stage subsidiaries under one umbrella, bringing a spectrum of backgrounds to the table, thus providing a significant resource of experience, knowledge and expertise to every venture. AV1 Group, Inc. explores every opportunity to help each sector exceed their revenue goals while building close, active working relationships; preparing each respective division to be a robust competitor in their chosen markets. For more information, visit: http://www.av1group.com/

