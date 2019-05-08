Sharonview Federal Credit Union Announces Promotion of Marketing Leader

Fort Mill, S.C., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation's top 200 credit unions, announces the promotion of Rondel Hartwell to Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Member Engagement. Hartwell will now serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Bill Partin.



"Since joining Sharonview in 2015, Rondel has been dedicated to making our credit union a household name in the communities we serve," Partin said. "She consistently makes great strides in the direction of successful marketing, brand awareness, membership growth and immersion into our markets."



Hartwell's work has included directing the company-wide rebrand that debuted on December 8, 2016 and the creation of Sharonview's first TV commercial, which aired during the 2017 Super Bowl.



In 2018, she launched the Communications Department and transitioned the former Membership Development Department to the Membership Acquisition and Engagement Department to be more reflective of Sharonview's focus on community relationships.



Prior to joining Sharonview, Hartwell worked for 25 years in the grocery retail industry. She served in numerous roles, including Director of Advertising & Branding, Director of Public Relations, Charitable Giving and Community Involvement and Director of Competitive Response. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from North Carolina Central University.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union



Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 82,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For over 60 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust. With us it's personal. More information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union is available online at www.sharonview.org .

