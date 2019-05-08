Services Expert, Uli Muench, Joins Procurement Software Xeeva as Vice President of Professional Services

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of AI-powered procurement technology, announced today that its leadership team continues to grow with the addition of Uli Muench as Vice President of Professional Services.



Muench will be responsible for all client implementations, training, and consulting services. By establishing a suite of branded, value-added service offerings, this will help Xeeva scale and deliver high-quality projects quickly, delivering maximum value to its clients.



"We are truly fortunate to have a talented leader like Uli join us," said David Kenneson, Xeeva's Chief Revenue Officer. "His background in leading high-level business consulting practices is impressive, and I am looking forward to the outstanding contributions he will make to our organization."



"First of all, I am very thrilled to join a team of such smart and driven people," Muench stated. "Second, I am excited about Xeeva's innovative technology. Using AI to dramatically improve the sourcing and procurement functions is a game changer. Xeeva's intelligent solutions help clients become more competitive."



Prior to joining Xeeva, Muench was responsible for the automotive solution portfolio and global key account relationships at business software company SAP. Previously, he also ran IT and business consulting practices at SAP, IBM, and Deloitte. Throughout his career, he has had many notable accomplishments, including establishing SAP's Business Transformation Services practice, turning around its Asia Pacific operations, accelerating SAP's growth in the automotive sector, and managing major launches in Europe for Deloitte.



"Over the past two decades in technology, I have worked with countless clients across multiple companies and I have never seen a stronger value proposition than that of Xeeva's," added Muench. "Xeeva's patented AI is delivering powerful results to its clients and I'm proud to be a part of it."



The addition of Muench to Xeeva's leadership team comes shortly after several other strategic hires joined the company as well. This follows a long year of significant growth for Xeeva, which included being named a Gartner Cool Vendor and winning Levvel Research's "Innovative Procurement Technology" award.



To learn more about Xeeva's open positions, check out its careers page here.



About XeevaFounded in 2014, Xeeva is focused on accelerating the advancement of procurement and sourcing. Its full suite source-to-pay solution does more than just improve processes, it transforms your business – allowing you to truly see more, do more, and save more. Uniquely built with patented AI at its core, the power of its advanced technology is embedded throughout the entire suite and drives actual results across your organization. Xeeva reveals insights no other solution can see, eliminates tactical and tedious procurement tasks, and generates immediate bottom-line value in places you didn't even know to look. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

Uli Muench









Attachment

Mark Bliss Xeeva, Inc. 248-565-0463 mark.bliss@xeeva.com