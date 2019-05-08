Advantest's VOICE 2019 Developer Conference Opens This Month in Scottsdale and Singapore

TOKYO, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will open its 13th annual VOICE Developer Conference on May 14-15 in Scottsdale, Arizona, and on May 23 in Singapore to help members of the international semiconductor community stay on the leading edge and improve the efficiency and cost effectiveness of IC testing. This year's international gatherings, both at maximum capacity, present Advantest technology users with the opportunity to attend more than 90 technical sessions on the latest test developments and best practices, meet with product experts, listen to stimulating keynote addresses and visit the Partners' Exposition. VOICE also offers networking events in both locations to give attendees the opportunity to conduct in-depth discussions on a broad range of current IC test solutions and the future of test.

The detailed VOICE 2019 technical program for Scottsdale is available online at https://voice.advantest.com/scottsdale-technical-program/ . This year's program will focus on crucial topics in the automatic test equipment (ATE) industry such as the Internet of Things (IoT), hardware and software design integration, test methodologies, device/system-level test, and – for the first time – automotive IC testing with the T2000 platform, which enables testing of devices used in electric vehicles, from sensors, processors and powertrains to communication systems. In addition to the paper presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Advantest R&D engineers and technology experts during the Technology Kiosk Showcase and new Advantest Technology Panel Discussion on May 14 in Scottsdale, where Advantest experts will share their industry insights and field questions from the audience.

The second day of VOICE in Scottsdale will begin with a keynote speech on "The New Era of Extreme Bionics" by Dr. Hugh Herr, professor and leader of MIT's Center for Extreme Bionics. Dr. Wally Rhines, CEO emeritus of Mentor, a Siemens business, will follow with his keynote address on "Test and the Domain-Specific Chip Revolution."

The event in Singapore will feature a full slate of technical presentations as well as keynote speaker Mark Stuart, co-founder of Anagram Group, who will discuss the hot topic of "Industry 4.0: Preparing for the Future of Work."

All sponsorship opportunities at the Scottsdale and Singapore sessions have sold out, indicating VOICE's global appeal.

A mobile app is available for both conference locations through the Apple App and Google Play stores. Search for "Advantest VOICE 2019 USA" and "Advantest VOICE 2019 Singapore" to download now.

During the conference, follow #VOICE2019 on Twitter @Advantest_ATE or visit https://voice.advantest.com/social-media for more ways to connect.

About VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

