Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) and Encourages Spectrum Brands Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).



On March 7, 2019 a complaint was filed alleging that between June 14, 2016 and November 16, 2018, defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) Spectrum had self-inflicted operational issues at its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (2) these operational issues were, in fact, recurring in nature; (3 these operational issues would continuously impact production, shipping levels and sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

