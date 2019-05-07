Teranga Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ, OTCQX:TGCDF) today announced that each of the nine nominee directors listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 3, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Toronto.



At this Meeting, 72,470,610 shares were voted, representing 67.36% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below:

Election of Directors

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Alan R. Hill 60,791,771 94.05% 3,848,760 5.95% Richard S. Young 63,889,577 98.84% 750,954 1.16% Christopher R. Lattanzi 63,815,389 98.72% 825,142 1.28% Jendayi E. Frazer 63,815,557 98.72% 824,974 1.28% Edward Goldenberg 63,890,993 98.84% 749,538 1.16% David J. Mimran 64,435,901 99.68% 204,630 0.32% Alan R. Thomas 63,887,172 98.83% 753,359 1.17% Frank D. Wheatley 62,284,432 96.36% 2,356,099 3.64% William J. Biggar 63,887,389 98.83% 753,142 1.17%

Appointment of Auditor

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Ernst & Young LLP 70,392,353 97.13% 2,078,257 2.87%

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of approximately 6,400 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts. Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.7 million ounces of gold at its Sabodala operation in Senegal. Focused on diversification and growth, the Company is in the final construction phase of its second producing gold mine, Wahgnion, which is located in Burkina Faso, as well as carrying out exploration programs in three West African countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. The Company had more than 4.0 million ounces of gold reserves as of June 30, 2018. Teranga applies a rigorous capital allocation framework for its investment decisions and is focused on funding future organic growth plans responsibly.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report.

