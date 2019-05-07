LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Nokia Corporation To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Nokia Corporation ("Nokia" or the "Company") (NYSE:NOK) of the June 18, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Nokia securities between October 25, 2018 and March 21, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Tom v. Nokia Corporation et al., No. 19-cv-03509 was filed on April 19, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose: (1) that Alcatel-Lucent had certain compliance issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face penalties and fines; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 21, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been, "made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business [acquired by Nokia November 2016] that have raised concerns.″ Nokia then advised investors that it had initiated an internal investigation and that it was cooperating with regulatory authorities to resolve the matter.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $6.26 per share on March 21, 2019 to $5.88 per share on March 22, 2019—a $0.38 or 6.07% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

