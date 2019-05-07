Market Overview

Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
BOISE, Idaho, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Zinsner, Chief Financial Officer of Micron Technology will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference in London. The event will be webcasted live on Wednesday, May 15 at 1:30 PM BST.

Live webcasts of presentations and subsequent replays can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands – Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® – our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics and client. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com

