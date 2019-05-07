Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the First Quarter 2019

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) ("Global Eagle"), a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land, today announced that it will host a live webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Global Eagle will make the webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.geemedia.com/events-and-presentations . Global Eagle will archive a webcast replay on its website for 30 days following the event. Global Eagle expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on or before May 14, 2019, which is within the extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle is a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land. Global Eagle offers a fully integrated suite of rich media content and seamless connectivity solutions to airlines, cruise lines, commercial ships, high-end yachts, ferries and land locations worldwide. With approximately 1,200 employees and 50 offices on six continents, the Company delivers exceptional service and rapid support to a diverse customer base. Find out more at: www.GlobalEagle.com .

