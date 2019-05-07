DBM Global Inc., a HC2 Portfolio Company, to Pay Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today that its operating subsidiary DBM Global Inc. (OTC:DBMG), a family of companies providing fully integrated steel construction services, will pay a cash dividend of $15.0 million, or $3.89 per share, on May 29, 2019 to DBM Global Inc. stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2019. As the largest stockholder of DBM Global Inc., HC2 expects to receive approximately $13.8 million of the total $15.0 million dividend payout.



About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across eight reportable segments, including Construction, Marine Services, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, Insurance and Other. HC2's largest operating subsidiaries include DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services, and Global Marine Systems Limited, a leading provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York. Learn more about HC2 and its portfolio companies at www.hc2.com .

About DBM Global

DBM Global Inc. is a fully integrated 3D Building Information Modeling ("BIM") modeler, detailer, fabricator, and erector of structural steel and heavy steel plate. DBMG models, details, fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial and infrastructure construction projects such as high-and low-risk buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines and power plants. DBMG also fabricates trusses and girders and specializes in the fabrication and erection of large-diameter water pipe and water storage tanks. Through its Aitken business ("Aitken"), DBMG manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators and a variety of customized products. Through its most recent acquisition, GrayWolf Industrial ("GrayWolf"), DBMG also provides specialty maintenance, repair, and installation services to a diverse set of end markets, including power, petrochemical, pulp & paper, and refinery. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DBMG has operations in Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, and Utah with construction projects primarily located in the aforementioned states.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements include information describing actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our 2019 guidance for the Construction and Marine Services segments and statements regarding our expectations regarding building shareholder value and future cash flow and invested assets. Such statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of HC2's management and the management of HC2's subsidiaries and portfolio companies. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Such important factors include, without limitation, issues related to the restatement of our financial statements; the fact that we have historically identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, and any inability to remediate future material weaknesses; capital market conditions, including the ability of HC2 and HC2's subsidiaries to raise capital; the ability of HC2's subsidiaries and portfolio companies to generate sufficient net income and cash flows to make upstream cash distributions; volatility in the trading price of HC2 common stock; the ability of HC2 and its subsidiaries and portfolio companies to identify any suitable future acquisition or disposition opportunities; our ability to realize efficiencies, cost savings, income and margin improvements, growth, economies of scale and other anticipated benefits of strategic transactions; difficulties related to the integration of financial reporting of acquired or target businesses; difficulties completing pending and future acquisitions and dispositions; effects of litigation, indemnification claims, and other contingent liabilities; changes in regulations and tax laws; and risks that may affect the performance of the operating subsidiaries and portfolio companies of HC2. Although HC2 believes its expectations and assumptions regarding its future operating performance are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the expectations reflected herein will be achieved. These risks and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to HC2 or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and unless legally required, HC2 undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: