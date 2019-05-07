Exco announces key appointment

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced that Matthew Posno has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President Finance effective immediately.



Matthew is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario with a CPA (CA) designation and also has an MBA, Accounting from York University. Matthew was previously chief accountant with Exco before leaving in 2007. Since that time, Matthew has demonstrated continued leadership, providing financial advisory services at the executive level as well as holding the capacity of CFO at various firms.

This appointment fills the vacancy created by the departure of Drew Knight, who is leaving Exco to pursue other interests after four years of trusted and diligent service. Drew has agreed to continue with Exco through a transition period in order to facilitate an orderly transfer of his responsibilities to Matthew.

Darren Kirk, Exco's President and CEO stated, "we are delighted that Matthew is rejoining Exco and know he will have much success in his new role. At the same time, we would like to thank Drew for his valued contributions over the past four years and wish him the best in his future endeavors," added Kirk.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, Exco employs 5,437 people and services a diverse and broad customer base.



Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)

