Arco Platform Limited to Acquire Sistema Positivo de Ensino

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (NASDAQ:ARCE), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sistema Positivo de Ensino (Positivo), one of the largest K-12 content providers to private schools in Brazil, for R$1,650 million in cash. With the acquisition of Positivo, Arco will expand its scale and more than double its reach to over 4,800 partner schools and 1.2 million students.

"This acquisition of Positivo significantly expands our footprint and drives our scale further, strengthening our capacity to invest in high-quality content and technology. As a result, we will be able to enhance the learning experience of over 1 million students," said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.

"Positivo has served the K-12 private school market for more than 40 years with over 695,000 students, nearly 3,400 partner schools and presence in more than 1,500 cities in Brazil. Throughout our history, we've always believed that passion for education is essential to thrive in this industry. We are glad that Arco also shares the same purpose and will continue to positively promote the Positivo brand for the years to come," said Lucas Guimaraes, CEO of Positivo.

This transaction broadens Arco's market presence by adding a brand with a strong reputation in education. Arco believes there are multiple opportunities to implement its technology to Positivo's schools as well as to cross-sell and upsell complementary products.

Details Regarding the Positivo Acquisition

Under terms of the agreement, Arco will acquire Positivo for R$1,650 million in cash, with 50% due at the time of closing. The remaining 50% will be deferred over 5 years, with no payment in 2020, 10% paid in each of 2021 and 2022, and 15% paid in each of 2023 and 2024, all adjusted by the Certificate Deposit Interbank (CDI). The acquisition has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both Arco and Positivo. The transaction is not subject to any shareholder votes, but is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust and other regulatory approvals.

Itaú BBA served as exclusive financial advisor and Lobo de Rizzo served as legal advisor to Arco. BTG Pactual served as exclusive financial advisor and Machado Meyer served as legal advisor to Positivo.

About Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

About Sistemas de Ensino Positivo

For more than 40 years Positivo shared the passion for education with thousands of students and teachers from all over Brazil. Positivo's main objective is to build the future of the country through education.

