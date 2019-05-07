Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors that Only One Week Remains to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Corcept Therapeutics Inc.

NEW YORK, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that only one week remains to make a motion for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit alleging claims on behalf of those who purchased the securities of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or the "Company") between August 2, 2017 and February 5, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Corcept Therapeutics Inc. class action , you must move the court no later than May 13, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) the Company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; (5) such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 25, 2019, Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation published a report alleging that Corcept paid doctors to prescribe its drug Korlym for off-label uses.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.52, or more than 11%, to close at $12.29 per share on January 25, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On January 31, 2019, likely due to the increased scrutiny of its illicit sales practices, the Company forecast a sharp slowdown in sales of Korlym, projecting full-year 2019 revenue of $285 million to $315 million while investors and analysts had expected approximately $328 million.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.15, or more than 10%, to close at $10.03 per share on February 1, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On February 5, 2019, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that Corcept's "sole specialty pharmacy and exclusive distributor is an undisclosed related party" and that the relationship "creates a material risk that the Company is using its captured pharmacy to boost sales, hide losses, or engage in other financial shenanigans."

