Bobit Business Media Hires Anthony Shepherd as CFO

TORRANCE, Calif., May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobit Business Media announced today that Anthony Shepherd has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. Shepherd joins Bobit from Cal Net Technology Group where he also served as CFO. Shepherd brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management along with a deep appreciation for Bobit's history, future, and unique position in the global transportation, safety and beauty sectors.



"Tony's expertise in growth strategies across a wide range of businesses will help Bobit adopt best practices and concepts not typically found in B2B media," says Richard Rivera, CEO of Bobit Business Media. "I'm encouraged by the fresh perspective and insight he brings and am confident that he will make an immediate impact at Bobit as well as with our loyal communities of buyers and sellers." Rivera continued, "I am particularly impressed with Tony's combination of skills – forensic accounting, depth in M&A, and extensive experience in private equity – and his breadth of experience in leading complex financial organizations along with his ability to build platforms centered on growth and operational efficiency. It is an honor to have him join our executive team."

"Bobit is leading the way as a B2B information company making the print-to-digital transformation, and I look forward to being part of the energy and creativity of this team," says Shepherd. "It is a joy to have the opportunity to be part of this groundswell and work with the team to ensure this transformation continues to be a success."

Prior to being CFO of Cal Net Technology, Shepherd held similar positions in various industries including IT Services, Manufacturing, Value-Added Distribution, and High-Tech Equipment. Shepherd started his career with Price Waterhouse specializing in forensic accounting in the firm's Corporate Recovery group and after completing his MBA at Stanford, he shifted over to turnaround consultancy, M&A, and private equity on the investment side. Shepherd will be based in the company's Torrance, CA, headquarters.

About Bobit Business Media

Deeply committed to providing important content to each of its verticals, Bobit Business Media has successfully grown and innovated over 55+ years. The Company employs more than 170 talented associates in areas such as editorial, audience marketing, ad sales, production, digital media, events, research, and accounting. The Company is headquartered in Torrance, CA. Bobit was founded in 1961 and was acquired by Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, this past November. For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.

