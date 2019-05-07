SWAN HILL TOP ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH JOSÉ ANDRÉS' THINKFOODGROUP FOR HILL TOP HOUSE HOTEL IN HARPERS FERRY, WEST VIRGINIA

Leesburg, Virginia, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWaN Hill Top, LLC (SWaN), an affiliate of SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, today announced its partnership with José Andrés' ThinkFoodGroup to develop one-of-a-kind dining experiences at the historic Hill Top House Hotel, which is anticipated to open in 2022. This is the second partner SWaN Hill Top has signed to help them resurrect the Hill Top House Hotel, which was founded in 1888 in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The company announced earlier this year an agreement with Interstate Hotels & Resorts to develop the hotel.



Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup will operate a signature, full-service restaurant in the hotel, offering panoramic views of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers, as well as curate the resort's all-day food & beverage offerings.



"José Andrés is not only an incredible chef, but also a two-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, a world leader and a great humanitarian determined to feed the hungry, particularly those who have suffered in natural disasters. We are more than honored to have him oversee our culinary offerings at the Hill Top House Hotel," said Karen Schaufeld, CEO of SWaN Hill Top. "Having the ThinkFoodGroup team involved in the project gets us a step closer to our goal of creating a destination that will be the most sought-after locale for thought leaders and discerning travelers alike."



The resort is designed to offer a grand, historic lodging experience infused with unique and engaging activities. It will feature premium meeting and catering spaces, world-class accommodations and dining, curated by José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup. A holistic spa and wellness program will feature breathtaking trails through a labyrinth of historic parks. Programming will include a range of rich academic, cultural and artistic offerings.



"The SWaN & Legend team has long been a friend and partner of ThinkFoodGroup and we are so excited to be a part of this incredible Hill Top House project," commented Kimberly Grant, CEO of ThinkFoodGroup. "This will be a very special resort, set in an unparalleled location, and we look forward to collaborating with SWaN Hill Top and Interstate on the rebirth of this historic destination."



The Hill Top House Hotel will be focused on incubating "big ideas." It is being built on the location of the former hotel, which is located just over an hour outside of Washington, D.C. by auto or train, atop a hill that overlooks the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers that President Thomas Jefferson said was "worth a voyage across the Atlantic." Art experts cite Harpers Ferry as the most "painted town" in America because of its remarkable scenery, offering some of the most spectacular views on the East Coast.



SWaN Hill Top will develop the resort with Interstate Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in third-party hotel and resort management, the company announced in January. Interstate has deep experience in upscale resort development and management.

About SWaN Hill Top

SWaN Hill Top was organized out of SWaN & Legend Venture Partners in order to promote and grow the vision of bringing the Hill Top House Hotel to reality. The combined team has a diverse background in leading and growing businesses, with specific expertise in retail and consumer businesses, investments, real estate development, politics and construction. SWaN & Legend Venture Partners is a multi-stage venture capital firm that invests in companies that are building engaging brands worthy of consumers' passions in the fields of retail products and services; technology-enabled commerce and education; food and hospitality; sports and entertainment; and health and wellness. SWaN works closely with partners to invest in innovative early and growth-stage organizations headed by top-flight teams. They seek to be active and influential in the companies in which they invest, providing guidance, support, resources, and confidence to the teams. Collectively, the partners have raised more than $5 billion of institutional financing and participated in more than 150 private investments. The partners are intellectually curious, politically active and charitable in the Washington, DC and New York business communities. www.hilltophousehotel.com

About ThinkFoodGroup and José Andrés

Founded by Chef José Andrés and his partner Rob Wilder, ThinkFoodGroup is the creative team responsible for renowned dining concepts in Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Texas, the Bahamas, and most recently in Orlando and New York City. The more than 30 restaurants share a variety of culinary experiences that span from food trucks to world-class tasting menus.

Twice named one of Time's "100 Most Influential People" and awarded "Outstanding Chef" and "Humanitarian of the Year" by the James Beard Foundation, José Andrés is an internationally-recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, humanitarian and chef and owner of ThinkFoodGroup. With his two Michelin-starred avant-garde restaurant minibar by José Andrés in D.C., José the only chef globally with both a two-star Michelin restaurant and four Bib Gourmands. For more information, visit www.thinkfoodgroup.com.

